BREAKING NEWS
Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Coronavirus
Free educational resources for Central Valley kids stuck at home during COVID-19
KFSN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
fresno
education
coronavirus california
coronavirus
covid 19 pandemic
covid 19 outbreak
students
covid 19
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News