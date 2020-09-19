La Boulangerie's downtown Fresno cafe opens on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year of construction, La Boulangerie is opening its patio cafe in Downtown Fresno."We'll have pastries, coffee, espresso drinks and later for lunch, we'll have sandwiches. We'll have our menu posted," said La Boulangerie owner Mohit Ranu about the new eatery.Customers will walk up to the window and order a treat or lunch.Inside the 10 by 12-foot room, La Boulangerie will bring in baked goods and prepared food from their main bakery in Fig Garden.The new patio cafe will be inside the Pacific Southwest Building located at Mariposa and Fulton."We're pretty close to a year. We were very, very delayed. COVID did not make things easier. So we had to bear with the little hiccups that came about and support La Boulangerie and finally, here we are," said Sandra Chaires, Pacific Southwest Building Operations Manager.Outside along Mariposa, there will be an outdoor dining area with chairs, umbrellas and fencing. That final touch is being added.Downtown Fresno enthusiasts are excited to see this addition."You're hearing about businesses closing nationwide, it's nice we have a few new businesses opening up. It's great for us. We still have people on the streets, not as much as we normally have. We still have people that live down here and come to walk and employees here," said Jimmy Cerracchio, Downtown Fresno partnership President & CEO.La Boulangerie has been able to utilize its employees to work in the new set up.They say customers have been asking about the new eatery, saying, "Around the bakery, 'hey hey hey, how's the Downtown location coming? When are you going to open that kept us motivated, even though the pandemic. Our customers didn't give up on us and our idea of opening in Downtown," Ranu said.A community they're looking forward to serving.As far as growth, the owners say this is the first expansion they're taking one step at a time.La Boulangerie's patio cafe opens Monday, September 21. They'll be open from 7 am - 1:30 pm. They hope to have a grand opening at the end of the month.