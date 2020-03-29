FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northeast Fresno restaurant is getting creative as the pandemic continues.
Vino Grille and Spirits on Champlain and Hickory is now offering community boxes for $40.
The boxes include essentials such as fruits, vegetables, toilet paper, and other items.
Owner Chuck Van Fleet says they started offering the boxes last week and quickly sold out, but more are now available.
RELATED: Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place
"As of last night, we actually were able to take our typical reservation website that you go on, sign up, get a table for four and we able to adapt it to our complete online menu, so you can order lunch or dinner, you have kids menus," Van Fleet said.
Fleet says the restaurant has also changed the inside layout, so people enter through the patio and leave out of the main entrance.
Some customers have purchased the community boxes and then asked the restaurant to donate them to those in need.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus: Northeast Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News