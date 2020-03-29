Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Northeast Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northeast Fresno restaurant is getting creative as the pandemic continues.

Vino Grille and Spirits on Champlain and Hickory is now offering community boxes for $40.

The boxes include essentials such as fruits, vegetables, toilet paper, and other items.

Owner Chuck Van Fleet says they started offering the boxes last week and quickly sold out, but more are now available.

RELATED: Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

"As of last night, we actually were able to take our typical reservation website that you go on, sign up, get a table for four and we able to adapt it to our complete online menu, so you can order lunch or dinner, you have kids menus," Van Fleet said.

Fleet says the restaurant has also changed the inside layout, so people enter through the patio and leave out of the main entrance.

Some customers have purchased the community boxes and then asked the restaurant to donate them to those in need.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirusrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News