Coronavirus

How Fresno restaurants are preparing to start serving customers again

Some changes include providing disposable menus, replacing shared items like condiments with single-use alternatives, and requiring customers to use a mask when they're not eating.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Restaurant owners anxious to reopen are feeling the pressure from the strict guidelines they'll have to follow once they can get back to business.

Picking up some drinks to go is one of the many changes at Tioga Sequoia Brewery since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

William Compton, a manager at the brewery, says they've had to get creative.

"This has forced us to change and challenge what we know as a company," says Compton.

But more changes could be on the way for restaurants and breweries.

The state issued a 12-page booklet with guidelines on Tuesday for dine-in establishments.

Some of those include providing disposable menus, replacing shared items, like condiments, with single-use alternatives, and requiring customers to use a mask when they're not eating.

Lewis Everk owns several businesses, including Jugo Salad and Juice Bar and Vxyn.

He says they've spent thousands to make changes to accommodate the guidelines.

Some rules, however, he thinks are not feasible.

"Some of the stuff that caught us off guard was to reconfigure your heated and cooling, reconfigure your kitchen space. It's going to make a big impact on finances," says Everk.

For now, many breweries like Tioga Sequoia are sticking to curbside pickup, finding new ways and new products to keep customers coming.

Meanwhile, Fresno County officials plan to send a letter to the state in hopes of moving forward in the reopening phase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA hospitals request $1 billion from state as revenues sharply fall
Kingsburg Band summer concerts canceled due to COVID-19
Business owners say employees are reluctant to come back to work
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 DUI drivers arrested after crash sparks fire in north Fresno building
Central California coronavirus cases
83-year-old man with dementia missing from his Selma home
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in downtown Fresno
CA hospitals request $1 billion from state as revenues sharply fall
Fresno Foodmaxx worker tests positive for COVID-19
Tulare County health agency's Dinuba office shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Newsom reveals proposed revisions to CA budget amid pandemic
Business owners say employees are reluctant to come back to work
Promising new treatment for coronavirus has long history of helping
Fresno County libraries to reopen with limited services
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
More TOP STORIES News