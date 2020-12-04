Coronavirus California

Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- The city of Los Angeles plans to make $800 one-time payments to out-of-work restaurant employees who have been economically devastated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles County has closed in-person dining for three weeks as one of many steps to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The city, in partnership with the nonprofit Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, is making the $800 stipends available to 4,000 workers, under the program called Secure Emergency Relief for Vulnerable Employees.

RELATED: New 'regional stay-at-home' order to hit local businesses during their busiest time in the year
EMBED More News Videos

Some business owners worry any government assistance won't be timely enough to help pay the bills that are piling up.



The program helps those who have lost their jobs, in addition to restaurant industry workers who may remain employed but have lost at least half their income this year.

The SERVE application period starts Monday morning and remains open all week. Applications will not be done on a first-come first-served basis, so applicants can apply any time next week until midnight next Friday. If there are too many applicants, they will be selected at random.

Information about the SERVE program and how to apply is available online here.

RELATED: Financial resources for workers, businesses hit by California stay-at-home order

"SERVE will be a lifeline for 4,000 of our most vulnerable and beloved workers, as all Angelenos work to bring those COVID numbers back down so we can reopen more," Garcetti said.

The program is open to Los Angeles city residents 18 and older who work at restaurants and food stands as well as breweries, wineries and bars that serve food. To be eligible, your income in 2019 had to be below $58,450 and you had to have incurred financial hardship because of the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronavirusrestaurantunemploymentcaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News