Tulare Street Bistro opens in Downtown Fresno during challenging time for local businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At a time when many restaurants are struggling because they can only offer take-out orders, a downtown eatery has just opened.The staff at Tulare Street Bistro couldn't have asked for a more difficult business environment to open a new restaurant."Oh it is very scary. It has lots of challenges," said owner Tracey Boyce.After 18 months of remodeling the spot in Chinatown and preparing a menu, owner Tracey Boyce figured he had no choice but to give it a shot."But we had already placed a big food order, so it was either let it go bad or open it up," he said said.Boyce is confident once folks try the breakfast items, the enchiladas, burgers and sandwiches, they'll spread the word.People who work downtown have dropped by. Construction worker Mike Kiss came back because he loved the pastrami sandwich."It's really good. Gourmet sandwiches, I would say. It's pretty neat for the area of Chinatown. I feel like it's giving back to the community in some ways," Kiss said.Boyce looks forward to Tulare Street being re-opened into downtown and for the shelter in place order to be lifted. Until then, he hopes to not only build up clientele, but help an area of Fresno he is committed to."In order to make a change, we have to lead by example. It has been a struggle. It's not like we knew this place was going to be easy. We thought it was going to be hard."Tulare Street Bistro is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can phone in or order online. Someday, Boyce hopes to open his covered patio to the public.