Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide.

The retailer says they plan to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change."

Urban Outfitters says they will continue paying their employees through the closure.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in the company, but they are closing "in an effort to protect our communities."

The company statement reads in part, "The safety and health of our community, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us."

Customers can still shop with Urban Outfitters online on the store's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmoneycoronavirusretailstore closingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News