This Clovis hair salon is using sustainable methods to do hair

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting your hair washed has become a lot greener at re:TREAT Color and Hair Design in Old Town Clovis."Our new shampoo bowl nozzle called eco heads. They conserve up to 65% water and energy with each shampoo. That's been a wonderful help with water-saving," said stylist Anna Peters.Her salon has made a conscious effort to make sustainable choices."It's really important to take the opportunities we have to make changes that are going to help our future and our planet. It's something that's always been on my heart," Peters said.re:TREAT was the first local salon to partner with Valley company, Green Beauty Waste, which disposes of hazardous waste.Stylists have changed the way they dispose of their products into separate bins instead of a trash can or simply down the sink."This is my favorite one to show people. The soiled. This is all the excess color that would usually go down the drain," Peters said.Peters says they also dispose of hair, which does not break down in a landfill.Foil is also put in hazardous waste.The salon is also choosing to use eco-friendly hair products."We're one of 70 salons in a 24 square mile radius, so hopefully they'll find out about this and how easy it is to make the changes and jump on board with us in helping to save the environment," Peters said.Choices that are making green beauty more mainstream for all."You can learn more about re:TREAT's changes and other green beauty products at a "green open house. " It will be held Sunday, March 29th from 1-5 pm here at the salon.