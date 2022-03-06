Old Town Clovis favorite Revival 23 opening store in NE Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clothing and home decor fans are in for a treat as an Old Town Clovis favorite is opening a second and larger location.Revival 23 is set to open in northeast Fresno on The Row off Shepherd and Willow on April 9th.The store will not only feature clothing and accessories but also furniture, custom draperies, lighting, rugs and everything you need to decorate your home.The store owner says while it's scary opening up a business, especially during a pandemic, her faith motivated her to open the second store.This is the second location for Revival 23.The flagship store is in Old Town Clovis on Pollasky.The store is still accepting applications to fill new positions.