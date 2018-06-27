Reward increased as search continues for gunmen responsible for hospitalizing student

The search is on for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot in a robbery attempt. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley Crime Stoppers has increased its reward for tips leading the arrest of the gunmen responsible for hospitalizing student.

Nick Kauls was gunned down in front of a friend's home in an attempted robbery in the Old Fig Garden neighborhood of Fresno County.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot in the head after suspect attempted to rob him and friend in Northwest Fresno

The 17-year-old remains in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

RELATED: Vigil held as search continues for gunmen responsible for hospitalizing student

If you have information on the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or go to ValleyCrimeStoppers.org.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News