FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Valley Crime Stoppers has increased its reward for tips leading the arrest of the gunmen responsible for hospitalizing student.
Nick Kauls was gunned down in front of a friend's home in an attempted robbery in the Old Fig Garden neighborhood of Fresno County.
The 17-year-old remains in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.
If you have information on the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or go to ValleyCrimeStoppers.org.