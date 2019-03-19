Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a Fresno man beaten and left for dead is increasing a reward in hopes of catching his killer.
53-year-old Ernesto Hernandez was found on Feb. 24 in a Central Fresno alley just a few steps away from his home.
His family says he had no enemies and lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.
The family is now offering a reward of $500 of their own money.
That reward is separate from the $2,000 Crime Stoppers is currently offering.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 888-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
