Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a Fresno man beaten and left for dead is increasing a reward in hopes of catching his killer.53-year-old Ernesto Hernandez was found on Feb. 24 in a Central Fresno alley just a few steps away from his home.His family says he had no enemies and lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.The family is now offering a reward of $500 of their own money.That reward is separate from the $2,000 Crime Stoppers is currently offering.