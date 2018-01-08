Reward now stands at $10k for info leading to arrest in random shooting case in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced that the award offered for information leading the arrest in the random roadway shooting case has now been upped to $10,000.On Thursday, Harris Farms donated $3,000 to Valley Crime Stoppers, which had originally started at $3,000 until another donor gave another $3,000.Officials want to remind people that the reward can only be claimed if the tip is given to Valley Crime Stoppers. They can be reached at (559) 498-7867 and you can remain anonymous.Authorities said the last reported shooting occurred on December 17th and that no shootings have happened since all of the reward increases.