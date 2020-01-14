missing man

$10,000 reward offered for info about son of 2 judges missing in Sacramento

Two Missouri judges whose 25-year-old son is missing in California are offering a reward for information that helps find him (Sacramento Police Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Two Missouri judges whose 25-year-old son is missing in California are offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find him.

Greene County judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto announced the reward in a video posted online Monday. Their son, Alex Holden, who also is the nephew of former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden, went missing in the early morning hours of Dec. 31 in Sacramento, where he worked for Amazon and has lived for about two years.

"We have run down all the leads that have been given," Calvin Holden said. "The Sacramento police have worked tirelessly and the people of Sacramento are wonderful. We're just asking for any help from anyone."

He ended the video, saying, "Alex we love you. Please come come."

Sacramento police said Holden was last seen wearing a tan pullover jacket in the city's downtown. He is 6-foot-1 (1.83 meters and 2.54 centimeters) and about 190 pounds (86.18 kilograms).

Police have said his disappearance is uncharacteristic.
