Breast cancer awareness: Rhonda Murphy completes treatment

Fresno fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy is done with her rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Murphy is done with her rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to remember those impacted by the disease and promote early detection.

The past almost two years have been an emotional roller coaster for Fresno fitness trainer, Rhonda Murphy.

"So stage one, I thought 'Oh, this is, you know, this is going to be no big deal.' Then once you sat with the oncologist, and they're saying, 'No, you're going to do through do six rounds of chemotherapy, then you'll do a partial mastectomy, and then you're going to have radiation,'" she recalled.

Murphy learned she had an aggressive form of breast cancer in January of last year. Her physical and mental health declined. However, she had her friends, family and the community keeping her going.

"When I say cancer was a blessing to me, I am honest," said Murphy. "It was amazing how many people showed up. They were so kind. I have letters, stacks and stacks of letters."

Murphy is done with her rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

She's going on eight months without the disease.

"The hair is a little more but the attitudes the same," Murphy joked.

Her fitness clients still get the energetic and positive woman the community has grown to love. But, Murphy admitted, she's had to scale back what she can physically do.

"I'm still trying to do 25 minutes of walking every day. I stretch every day. Your joints get affected with a lot of the treatment," she explained.

Her battle with breast cancer has turned her into an advocate for breast cancer awareness -- reminding women to get their mammograms.

"If you are told that you have dense breasts, I didn't know what that meant. You need to be an advocate and ask for an ultrasound," said Murphy. "Because what happens is a mammogram may not pick it up if you have dense breasts."

According to a Fresno obstetrics and gynecologist, early detection is the key to surviving the disease.

"You get those screenings and you get evaluated, you're going to be healthier for are a longer, happier, more comfortable life," said Dr. Amanda Reeve, with Kaiser Permanente.

As for Murphy, she's feeling much better.

She's happy to be back on ABC30 with her Workout Wednesday segments, and happy to continue helping others in their physical and mental health journey.