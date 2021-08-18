Health & Fitness

Popular Fresno trainer battling cancer honored at special dinner

EMBED <>More Videos

Popular Fresno trainer battling cancer honored at special dinner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fitness trainer and dear friend of ABC30, Rhonda Murphy, was honored at a special dinner Tuesday night to help her fight breast cancer.

The Fresno Chapter of "Helping One Woman" hosted its latest event in Murphy's honor at Campagnia Restaurant in northeast Fresno.

A silent auction helped raise funds as the beloved fitness trainer continues her battle with cancer.

Seats were completely filled at the event as friends and former colleagues of Murphy showed up in the dozens to support her.

"This community is unbelievable, such a giving community," she said. "I'm so thankful and so appreciative of every single one of these people who have come out and reached out to me via email and Facebook. I'm so thankful."

Murphy says she has finished chemotherapy but has a long week ahead of radiation.

The energetic trainer has had to significantly scale back her workload because of her diagnosis, but started giving back to the community by offering cancer recovery classes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnobreast cancer
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News