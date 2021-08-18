Popular Fresno trainer battling cancer honored at special dinner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fitness trainer and dear friend of ABC30, Rhonda Murphy, was honored at a special dinner Tuesday night to help her fight breast cancer.The Fresno Chapter of "Helping One Woman" hosted its latest event in Murphy's honor at Campagnia Restaurant in northeast Fresno.A silent auction helped raise funds as the beloved fitness trainer continues her battle with cancer.Seats were completely filled at the event as friends and former colleagues of Murphy showed up in the dozens to support her."This community is unbelievable, such a giving community," she said. "I'm so thankful and so appreciative of every single one of these people who have come out and reached out to me via email and Facebook. I'm so thankful."Murphy says she has finished chemotherapy but has a long week ahead of radiation.The energetic trainer has had to significantly scale back her workload because of her diagnosis, but started giving back to the community by offering cancer recovery classes.