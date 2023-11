Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy is flexing that giving spirit with Rho-fit Earth Angels.

Local fitness trainer aiming to give back during holidays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- She's a beloved fixture on Action News, known for her fight with cancer and passion for fitness, which includes a segment called Workout Wednesday!

