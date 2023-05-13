Family of slain Parlier teen pleads for justice in 2022 homicide

On Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shared a new sketch of a person of interest in the murder of 16-year-old Ricardo Chavana.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $9,000 reward to anyone who shares information leading to an arrest.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shared a new sketch of a person of interest in the murder of 16-year-old Ricardo Chavana.

"He was our baby. He was everything to us. He still is everything to us," said Maria Chavana, Ricardo's mother.

On February 20, 2022, detectives say a gunman opened fire into Chavana's bedroom, hitting him several times.

Last year, Chavana's father told Action News he believed his older was the target, possibly because of a recent breakup.

She says her faith has helped keep her going, as she prays her son's killer will be caught.

Chavana's family keeps a candle burning in their home to remember his spirit.

"We're going to keep doing it because we want his light to shine," said Chavana.

Investigators say Chavana was an innocent victim.

They say they're working hard to keep this case from going cold.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $9,000 reward to anyone who shares information leading to an arrest.

You can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at (559) 498-7867.