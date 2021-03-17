Education

Co-creator of The Mandalorian speaks to Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley students got a real-life lesson in movie-making and storytelling from one of the creators of The Mandalorian.

Richard Bluff spoke to Fresno Unified video production students about his role as the visual effects supervisor on the series.

For an hour on Zoom, he took questions from students and talked about how he got his start in the business.

Bluff said as a child he always knew he wanted a career in art, but was also drawn to film.

He grew up watching movies such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, and Back to the Future.

Bluff's best piece of advice was that you're only going to succeed when you're surrounded by the best people.

You can watch The Mandalorian streaming now on Disney Plus.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
