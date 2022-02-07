society

Mural honoring boxer, Olympic medalist Richard Torrez, Jr. unveiled in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- While Team USA competes in the winter games in Beijing, the South Valley is honoring its own world-class athlete.

A mural was unveiled of Olympic Medalist Richard Torrez, Jr. The larger-than-life painting is proudly displayed in downtown Tulare.

The champion boxer represented his country and community at the Tokyo Games last Summer, bringing home the silver.

He says seeing himself with them is a childhood dream come true.

"I remember driving past here. I would get donuts over there. I'd be with my dad, and he would say one day we're going to be there, and that day is today guys," said Torrez Jr.

Torrez Jr. is set to make his professional boxing debut on March 5 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

