Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr. goes for gold in Tokyo this weekend

Tulare native Richard Torrez, Jr. will be competing for the gold medal in boxing this weekend.
On Tuesday night, the super-heavyweight defeated his opponent from Kazakhstan by way of technical knockout.
He had a bronze medal going into the bout, but now the least he can earn is a silver medal.
He is the second local athlete who advanced to the final round, after Merced High grad Madilyn "Bubba" Nickles brought home a silver medal in softball a few days ago.
Torrez Jr.'s final bout will be against a competitor from Uzbekistan.
It will take place this Saturday night at 11:15.