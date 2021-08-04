Sports

Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr. goes for gold in Tokyo this weekend

On Tuesday night, the super-heavyweight defeated his opponent from Kazakhstan by way of technical knockout.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local favorite will be going for the gold at the Summer Games!

Tulare native Richard Torrez, Jr. will be competing for the gold medal in boxing this weekend.

He had a bronze medal going into the bout, but now the least he can earn is a silver medal.

He is the second local athlete who advanced to the final round, after Merced High grad Madilyn "Bubba" Nickles brought home a silver medal in softball a few days ago.

Torrez Jr.'s final bout will be against a competitor from Uzbekistan.

It will take place this Saturday night at 11:15.

