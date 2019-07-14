Harley rider dies after 3-wheeled motorcycle flips on Clovis Avenue on-ramp to Highway 180

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died when his three-wheeler Harley Davidson flipped as he tried to get on Highway 180 westbound from Clovis Ave.

CHP officers say he tried to navigate the curve of the ramp, but he veered to the left and careened down the dirt embankment of the ramp onto the shoulder.

The three-wheeler overturned and threw the man off his seat.

Officers performed CPR on him right away and paramedics rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center, but doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash and whether alcohol or drugs factored into it.

They haven't publicly identified the victim yet.
