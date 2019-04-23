Rideshare driver shot several times during passenger pickup on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 23-year-old ride-share driver was shot at about 12 times while waiting to pick up a passenger at a southeast Houston apartment complex.Police said the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex near 4700 Wenda Street.The victim's family tells ABC13 Eyewitness News her nephew, who asked not to be named, was waiting to pick up a female passenger when he claims a man started banging on the passenger door of his car and demanded money."He comes to Houston a lot to do Uber," said the victim's uncle Christian Dorsey. "And he said while he was waiting on the customer to come down or to come out, he said a guy walked up on his passenger side. My nephew responded with 'I don't have any money' and he said that's just when the guy started shooting."The gunman then went around to the driver-side door and fired more shots. The victim was struck between four and five times in the arm, leg, and groin."He said 'If you move or say something, I will shoot. I am going to kill you,' said Dorsey, about his nephew's encounter. "He said 'Where is the cash? Where is the money?' So my nephew gave him some money."The wounded driver managed to drive away using his left leg and located a police officer who happened to be on patrol in the area.The victim is hospitalized and is stable.ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to the ride-sharing company for a response.