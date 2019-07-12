Ridgecrest Earthquake

Man reaches into fissure after earthquakes split the ground in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A Ridgecrest man assessing the damage in Kern County after two powerful earthquakes rocked the region used a giant stick to show the depth of a massive fissure.

Erik Catlin shared video on Facebook on July 8.

It shows him reaching into the crack with a long piece of wood to see if he could touch the bottom, but it was way too deep.

"So here's the deepest fissure I found today. It was deeper than I am tall. Wasn't about to try and test it though," Catlin posted on Facebook.

Aftershocks continue to rattle the Ridgecrest area after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit July 4 before a much larger 7.1 quake struck July 5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
California could be close to 'ShakeAlert' warning system
Group of local firefighters return from Ridgecrest after massive quake
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News