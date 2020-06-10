Senior Spotlight: Clovis North pitcher Riley Cooper ready for new chapter in Arizona

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Riley Cooper received his diploma from Clovis North High School this week. The Bronco will head to Arizona in the fall and play for the Wildcats."Playing baseball and just fighting for a spot, it's going to be tough, but that's my main goal is to get in as a freshman and contribute to my team," Cooper said.Riley broke Clovis North's single-season strikeout record his junior year and broke the career strikeout this year after only pitching in four games.The lefty began getting looked at by scouts last summer and had them at his games this season.With the draft shortened this year, Cooper is hopeful that he will be selected for his junior year in college."For me, it's a win-win anyway because I'm excited to go to Arizona, but it was a little bit of a bummer because my main dream is to go pro," he said.For now, Riley has been working out with his brother Garrett who plays at Fresno Pacific University. He says he looks up to a three-time CY Young winner."Kershaw is my favorite. That's my guy," Riley said.