How to help employees impacted by brewery fire in Madera

Ethanol continues to smolder following a chemical fire that destroyed Riley's Brewing on Avenue 15 and Road 29 near Madera.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley Brewers Guild is taking action to help employees impacted by a brewery fire in Madera.

In July, flames broke out at Riley's Brewing on Avenue 15 and Road 29.

The fire started in one of the brewery's buildings and spread to a large silo filled with ethanol. No one was there when the flames broke out.

The booms were so intense, they shook the ground.

Seven employees total are now without a job.

To help them, the Guild has come up with three different ways to contribute: a collaboration beer with 100% of proceeds going to the fund, a GoFundMe and a beer festival in downtown Fresno.

The festival will be held on August 27 on Fulton Street. Ticket information is expected to be released soon.

More information is also expected to be provided soon on the collaborative beer.

"Knowing the community is looking out for our displaced workers is heartwarming," says Riley's Brewing CEO Julian Bencomo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.