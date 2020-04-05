Coronavirus

Local brewery making hand sanitizers to help in fight against COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local brewery is doing their part to keep thousands safe across California.

With business slowing down, Riley's Brewing in Madera switched gears and began mass-producing hand sanitizer after seeing such a high demand for the product.

Initially, the move was meant as a favor to a few people but now Riley's Brewing has more orders than they can fill from local agencies and private businesses.

"It's grown to something larger than I could possibly imagine. I mean today we are trying to get out 2,000 cases, just today, and we are going to do it again next week. And we have people come in all the time from the hospitals or the police departments or the homeless camps, animal control, even some of the schools come by to get our stuff so we're pretty proud of it," says president Daniel Riley.

And because of the high demand, the brewery did not have to lay off any of their employees.

In fact, Riley's Brewery was able to hire a few more while generously taking on the help of volunteers as well.
