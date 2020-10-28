Fresno welder follows dream of running BBQ food truck during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoked tri-tip and other meat are being cooked on the hot grill inside Ring Your Bell BBQ.
Action News got a look at some of their crowd favorites like their loaded onion ring and the Belly Buster.
Owner Tyler Bell says his customers love a hearty portion.
"Our most popular item has to be our loaded nacho fries. It's the crinkle-cut fries, nacho cheese, onions, tri-tip, our homemade bbq sauce on it," Bell said.
Bell has loved cooking since he was a kid and was inspired by his grandfather, who was a firefighter.
He used to work as a welder but decided to follow his dreams.
"It was everything I wanted to do, was own my own business and cook my own food. Welding was fun, but it wasn't my passion. It wasn't my dream. This was my dream forever," Bell said
Bell took a leap of faith and left his job to work full time on the food truck, and then the pandemic hit.
He and his wife invested in the truck and business.
"It had to happen. This has to work. Whatever I had to do to make it work, I was going to make it work," Bell said.
Bell has hit the food truck circuit, serving customers at Fresno Street Eats event. He's started to gain a following for his creations.
"It's a comfort food that people are looking for, especially this time of year when it gets cold. People just want to get warm, eat a little something, something to put them to sleep," Bell said.
Comfort food you can experience in each bite.
Ring Your Bell BBQ is working on another loaded sandwich with tri-tip, pork, bacon loaded and more called The Beast in November.
You can try them out six days a week in the Fresno/Clovis area.
