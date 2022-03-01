FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Fresno's River Park Monday night.
Fresno police say it happened near Ruth's Chris Steak House just before 10 pm.
When police arrived, they found the man in a roadway near the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Authorities say the suspect left the area in a silver sedan and is on the loose at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Man hospitalized after shooting near restaurant at Fresno's River Park, police say
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News