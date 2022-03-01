Man hospitalized after shooting near restaurant at Fresno's River Park, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting near restaurant at River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Fresno's River Park Monday night.

Fresno police say it happened near Ruth's Chris Steak House just before 10 pm.

When police arrived, they found the man in a roadway near the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect left the area in a silver sedan and is on the loose at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoriver parkshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
Parents, health experts discuss future changes to student mask mandate
Valley pilot, Ukrainian wife raising money to help those in Ukraine
Mountain lion spotted roaming through Selma neighborhood
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno, police say
Woman shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Show More
Shooting near high school in central Fresno leaves 1 in hospital
A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area
FAFSA application deadline approaching for California students
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Madera 8th graders take part in Memorial March to remember Emmett Till
More TOP STORIES News