Man hospitalized after shooting near restaurant at Fresno's River Park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Fresno's River Park Monday night.Fresno police say it happened near Ruth's Chris Steak House just before 10 pm.When police arrived, they found the man in a roadway near the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Authorities say the suspect left the area in a silver sedan and is on the loose at this time.