Riverside man accused of choking police officer until she nearly passed out

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside man was arrested on multiple charges, accused of choking a police officer until she nearly passed out.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment located in the 3600 block of Chestnut Street on Thanksgiving morning for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Salvador Mario Martinez.

As officers tried to investigate the incident, they said Martinez became confrontational and began violently attacking them. He reportedly choked one of the female officers almost to the point of unconsciousness until he was pried off of her by other officers.

Martinez was arrested and booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, false imprisonment and resisting arrest using violence. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

The female officer was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries. She was released and is now recovering at home. Another officer was treated for injuries he received during the attack and is back on duty.

"Yesterday's incident highlights the dangers our officers face each day, especially when responding to domestic violence situations," said Interim Chief of Police Larry Gonzalez. "As aggression toward law enforcement is on the rise, our officers will continue to be the force for good while protecting our community."
