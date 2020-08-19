Politics

Trump, GOP finalizing Republican National Convention plans

DES MOINES -- President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week's convention.

Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week's Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn't work.

The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.

While Democrats' mix of live and taped video roll call votes to officially nominate Biden drew widespread praise, Republicans will have conducted the formal vote in a small in-person session in Charlotte on Monday morning.

Still, the party plans to highlight each of its convention delegations in some format.

Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced air quality 'very unhealthy', residents should avoid outdoor activity
Helicopter involved in firefight crashes near Coalinga airport
California Flex Alert in effect from 2 pm to 9 pm today, Newsom says
Woman stabbed near courthouse in downtown Fresno, deputies say
Top doctors develop a new plan to help Fresno County fight COVID-19
Local firefighters help battle wildfires burning across California
Driver killed after colliding with big rig in southwest Fresno
Show More
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Central Valley seeing increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths
Central California coronavirus cases
Hennessey Fire explodes in NorCal, evacuations ordered
Fire sparks after driver crashes into parked car in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News