hit and run

55-year-old man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Tulare County

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Tulare County on Sunday night.

The CHP says a man was found unresponsive in the roadway of Road 124 south of Risley Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Jesus Meza, died at the scene.

Investigators have not determined the make or model of the vehicle that hit Meza, but say the driver headed south.

Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol Visalia at 559-734-6767.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyorosihit and runpedestrian killedtulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Suspected DUI driver arrested after hit-and-run in southeast Fresno
Driver crashes while trying to pass another vehicle in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News