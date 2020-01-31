Roadway closed after crash involving Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno

Peach and Olive Avenues closed due to vehicle traffic incident. Please use other route or allow for extra time if traveling the area to get to @FresnoAirport . — Fresno Yosemite International Airport (@FresnoAirport) January 30, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The southbound lanes of Peach Avenue are closed after a head-on collision involving a Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno Thursday morning.Police say three vehicles were involved in the collision at the intersection of Peach and Olive Avenues just before 5:30 a.m.Witnesses at the scene say at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be extricated. That person was taken to the hospital.The conditions of those involved has not been released.Officers are diverting traffic in the area as law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of the crash.Drivers are advised to avoid the area.