Roadway closed after crash involving Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The southbound lanes of Peach Avenue are closed after a head-on collision involving a Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno Thursday morning.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the collision at the intersection of Peach and Olive Avenues just before 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene say at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be extricated. That person was taken to the hospital.

The conditions of those involved has not been released.

Officers are diverting traffic in the area as law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

