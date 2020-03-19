Man fatally struck by driver in central Fresno, roadway closed for investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a truck in central Fresno early Thursday morning.The driver hit the man just after 3:30 a.m. at Hughes and Weber Avenues, just north of Clinton. He died at the scene.The man's name has not been released.Investigators say the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.Hughes Avenue is closed at Weber to all traffic as officers work to gather information. The roadway will remain closed for some time. Drivers should avoid the area.