Road closure in southeast Fresno after school bus with students onboard involved in crash

A school bus with students onboard has been involved in a crash in southeast Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A school bus with about 70 students onboard has been involved in a crash in southeast Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it happened Wednesday morning near Fowler and Belmont.

Officers say the school bus and Dodge Charger collided with one another resulting in the closure of eastbound Belmont west of Fowler.

Details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time and there are no reports of injuries.

Everyone on the bus is believed to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Police looking for parents of toddler found wandering streets in southeast Fresno
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Show More
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Man accused of shooting Merced Co. deputy appears in court
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
Fresno school holds kindness week to remember student killed in boating accident
Suspect connected to shooting of father and son turns himself in
More TOP STORIES News