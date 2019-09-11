Road closure in southeast Fresno after school bus with students onboard involved in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A school bus with about 70 students onboard has been involved in a crash in southeast Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP says it happened Wednesday morning near Fowler and Belmont.Officers say the school bus and Dodge Charger collided with one another resulting in the closure of eastbound Belmont west of Fowler.Details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time and there are no reports of injuries.Everyone on the bus is believed to be okay.