Part of Maple Ave. in Fresno County closed due to flooding, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have shut down a portion of Maple Avenue in Fresno County on Friday morning due to flooding.The flooding appeared to be near a canal on South Maple Avenue and East Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 am.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water to flood the roadway. Irrigation officials had responded to the scene to investigate.Meanwhile, CHP officers have shut down part of Maple Avenue between Jefferson and American Avenues. It's not known when the road will reopen.Anyone commuting through the area should use an alternative route.