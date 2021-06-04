traffic

Part of Maple Ave. in Fresno County closed due to flooding, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers have shut down a portion of Maple Avenue in Fresno County on Friday morning due to flooding.
EMBED <>More Videos

Part of Maple Ave in Fresno County closed due to flooding, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have shut down a portion of Maple Avenue in Fresno County on Friday morning due to flooding.

The flooding appeared to be near a canal on South Maple Avenue and East Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 am.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water to flood the roadway. Irrigation officials had responded to the scene to investigate.



Meanwhile, CHP officers have shut down part of Maple Avenue between Jefferson and American Avenues. It's not known when the road will reopen.

Anyone commuting through the area should use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno countyfloodingtrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Hwy 43 closed near Selma due to downed power lines
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno
Hwy 198 closed in Fresno County after semi-truck overturns
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News