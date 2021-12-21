Man arrested for trying to run someone over during road rage incident, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after Fresno police say he tried running someone over during a road rage incident.Authorities say it started on the freeway and that both drivers met up at McKenzie and Blackstone to fight.A fight did not occur but police say one driver tried to run the other one over. The victim was able to jump out of the way.The victim called police and both stayed on scene until authorities arrived.The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He said he was in pain and was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.