Man accused of stabbing driver during Merced road rage incident

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced man is now in custody following an alleged road rage attack.Merced Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Castillo on Wednesday.Officers were responding to a stabbing at Highway 59 and Santa Fe Drive at 3 pm when they got another report of shots fired at the same location.According to witnesses, Castillo and another man got into a fight at the intersection. Castillo stabbed the man in the stomach.The victim got a gun from his car and fired at Castillo.The victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.Castillo is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.