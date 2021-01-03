Woman throws smoke bomb into car during road rage incident in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road rage incident in Visalia took a scary turn when a suspect threw a smoke bomb into someone's car.

Officers were called out to Mooney and Beverly just after noon Saturday -- and that's where they met the victim of the attack.

The victim says he accidentally cut a woman off on the road and that's when she tried running him off the road and then threw the smoke bomb into his car.

When the victim pulled over, he was followed by the suspect, Alisa Flores, who pulled out a knife on him.

Police arrived and arrested Flores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local health care workers believe worst is yet to come with COVID-19
Teenager shot and killed in northeast Fresno, another injured
CA Congressman Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump
Man hit and killed by car in NE Fresno, woman severely injured
Confrontation leads to shots fired inside Fashion Fair Mall, police say
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Nine people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
Show More
Anti-mask protest held in front of Fresno Trader Joe's
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Bulldog Breakdown: Recapping Fresno State's 2020 seasons
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno hotel, police say
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
More TOP STORIES News