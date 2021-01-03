Woman throws smoke bomb into car during road rage incident in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road rage incident in Visalia took a scary turn when a suspect threw a smoke bomb into someone's car.Officers were called out to Mooney and Beverly just after noon Saturday -- and that's where they met the victim of the attack.The victim says he accidentally cut a woman off on the road and that's when she tried running him off the road and then threw the smoke bomb into his car.When the victim pulled over, he was followed by the suspect, Alisa Flores, who pulled out a knife on him.Police arrived and arrested Flores.