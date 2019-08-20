Road shut down as crews respond to gas leak in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric crews are on the scene of a gas leak in southeast Fresno.Authorities say an independent contractor was digging when they hit a two-inch plastic main that serves a few homes in the area of Cedar and Liberty Avenues.The worker flagged down nearby PG&E crews, who are currently working to fix the leak.It is unclear if the main has been shut off at this time.Law enforcement has traffic shut down along Cedar between Liberty and Butler. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.