gas leak

Road shut down as crews respond to gas leak in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric crews are on the scene of a gas leak in southeast Fresno.

Authorities say an independent contractor was digging when they hit a two-inch plastic main that serves a few homes in the area of Cedar and Liberty Avenues.

The worker flagged down nearby PG&E crews, who are currently working to fix the leak.

It is unclear if the main has been shut off at this time.

Law enforcement has traffic shut down along Cedar between Liberty and Butler. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastgas leakhazmat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS LEAK
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
South LA gas tank explosion injures 2
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Wildfire acreage way down in California this year, so far
Baby found in back seat of vehicle after high-speed chase, woman arrested
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Show More
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash
START HERE: Fallen CHP officer remembered, Jussie Smollett back in court
More TOP STORIES News