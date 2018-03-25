STORM

Roads reopening to residents after storm damage in Mariposa, agencies searching for 2 missing

Bridge by bridge, Mariposa County is coming together after a storm brought devastating floods to the area. (KFSN)

NORTH VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bridge by bridge, Mariposa County is coming together after a storm brought devastating floods to the area.

"This has really affected almost every community in the county, so it's necessary to get those roads repaired," said Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies.

The sheriff of Mariposa County says the number of roads impacted has gone down to 19. A few bridges have been repaired, while other roads have reopened

Meanwhile, the search for two missing people lost in the floods is still ongoing.

RELATED: Road conditions remain critical in Mariposa County

At least 70 personnel are searching for a man out of Tuolumne County, and a woman out of Catheys Valley--the debris now hindering their efforts.

"The storm leaves so much debris. Grassland are marshy. The debris fields are immense, by miles wide and long. The movement of dirt and silt has caused difficulty," said Binnewies.



Meanwhile, in Merced, firefighters set up a wall of 4,000 sandbags, and hundreds of feet worth of protection to avoid flooding.

"We take precautionary measures. We keep in touch with NWS, Army Corp of Engineers. We're in constant contact when a scenario comes like this. What's headed our way? What are levels are expected to be and everyone was top notch during this exercise," said Merced Economic Development Director Frank Quintero.

The work is far from over for Mariposa County. There are at least four homes that are heavily damaged.

The sheriff says the more severely damaged bridges and roads will take longer to repair.
