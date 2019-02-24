Roadway closed as SWAT serves search warrant at Clovis residence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis Police Department's SWAT team is working to execute a search warrant in connection to an overnight carjacking at a home on Swift Avenue near Locan Avenue and Ashlan Avenue.

The carjacking took place early Sunday morning in the area of Locan and Gettysburg.


Seven people inside the home were uncooperative with authorities. However, SWAT has detained the suspects and is working to clear the home.

Locan Avenue has been shut down between Richert and Austin as the investigation continues.

Police said it is unknown how long the area will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchclovisswat
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Child killed in Selma area crash
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer
Loved ones of hit-and-run victim call for changes to roadway
Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County
Ag consultants find way to ease impact of declining bee population for farmers
Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno
Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail
Show More
Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on waterslide
Husband suspected of fatally stabbing wife
At least 1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Cleaning crew finds man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
More News