Roadway closed as SWAT serves search warrant at Clovis residence

#PoliceActivity in the area of Locan Ave/Ashlan Ave, on Swift Ave. Our SWAT team is searching a search warrant & it’s confined to a single residence. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/wTcDFpfOiV — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) February 24, 2019

Clovis Police Department's SWAT team is working to execute a search warrant in connection to an overnight carjacking at a home on Swift Avenue near Locan Avenue and Ashlan Avenue.The carjacking took place early Sunday morning in the area of Locan and Gettysburg.Seven people inside the home were uncooperative with authorities. However, SWAT has detained the suspects and is working to clear the home.Locan Avenue has been shut down between Richert and Austin as the investigation continues.Police said it is unknown how long the area will be closed.