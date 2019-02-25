Roadway closed following mini-mall fire in Madera

Fire crews in Madera battled a blaze that started at a mini-mall just before 4 p.m.Large flames followed by black smoke poured out of the building."We're being both defensive and offensives defensive meaning we're spraying water on the building. Offensive meaning we're inside slowing the spread of fire. We'll be here multiple hours," said CalFire Division Chief Jeremy Rahn.Police officers have the roadway closed off in both directions of Yosemite Avenue between E Street and D Street.Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area.