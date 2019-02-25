FIRE

Roadway closed following mini-mall fire in Madera

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze reported just before 4 p.m. in Madera.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire crews in Madera battled a blaze that started at a mini-mall just before 4 p.m.

Large flames followed by black smoke poured out of the building.

"We're being both defensive and offensives defensive meaning we're spraying water on the building. Offensive meaning we're inside slowing the spread of fire. We'll be here multiple hours," said CalFire Division Chief Jeremy Rahn.

Police officers have the roadway closed off in both directions of Yosemite Avenue between E Street and D Street.

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebusinessroad closuretrafficMadera
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Crews investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Central Fresno
Cleaning crew finds man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in East Central Fresno
More fire
Top Stories
Meth problem puts Fresno in the national spotlight, again
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Truck crashes through building in Southeast Fresno
Police search for main suspect in connection to homicide
Selma homicide punishment leaves victim's family unsatisfied
New chief sworn in to Atwater Police Department
Meet the four candidates vying for Clovis City Council seats
Memory of fallen law enforcement officers lives on nine years after deaths
Show More
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help cat with head stuck in can
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
Crews investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Central Fresno
More News