homicide

Roadway closed for homicide investigation in Los Banos, police say

It happened near the intersection of Highway 152 and Highway 165. (Los Banos Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Los Banos, police said early Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 152 and Highway 165, which is near the middle of town.

Further details regarding the investigation were not immediately available, but roads have been closed in the area.

Officers have Merced Springs Road shut down between Pacheco Boulevard and Canal Farm Lane. Drivers are asked to take a different route during their morning commute.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banoscrimehomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Murder victim near Chowchilla identified as Merced College student
Shooting victim found in central Fresno parking lot dies, police searching for suspect
Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home
Video, confessions, witnesses prove who carried out "racist killing spree" in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
Central CA coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: School districts restrict sports, student activities over COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
Blood centers see drop in donations amid concerns over coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns: Big events fall off schedule for March in the Valley
Coronavirus: Yosemite High School to shut down for 1 day
New Dutch Bros opens in Merced
More TOP STORIES News