Roadway closed for homicide investigation in Los Banos, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Los Banos, police said early Friday morning.It happened near the intersection of Highway 152 and Highway 165, which is near the middle of town.Further details regarding the investigation were not immediately available, but roads have been closed in the area.Officers have Merced Springs Road shut down between Pacheco Boulevard and Canal Farm Lane. Drivers are asked to take a different route during their morning commute.