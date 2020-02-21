pedestrian struck

Roadway closed in southeast Fresno after pedestrian is struck by driver

Fresno police have blocked off a southeast Fresno roadway after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have blocked off a southeast Fresno roadway after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

It happened at around 6 a.m.

Officers have closed the southbound Golden State Avenue at Church as they continue to investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

