FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have blocked off a southeast Fresno roadway after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.
It happened at around 6 a.m.
Officers have closed the southbound Golden State Avenue at Church as they continue to investigate.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
Roadway closed in southeast Fresno after pedestrian is struck by driver
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News