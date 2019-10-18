Robber hides in Costco during closing then steals $13,000 worth of jewelry, Georgia police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators are searching for a very patient robber who hid inside a Georgia Costco for five hours before robbing it.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man smashing a glass case in the dark and then getting away with $13,000 worth of jewelry.

Employees said they had no idea the robber was in the store after it closed.

Investigators said the man cased it out during business hours, then hid behind a large display sign.

"It is a big store," said Jae Robertson of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, "and he found a spot in the store that he could conceal himself.

"This is the first case I've had like this," Roberston added.

An exterior camera shows the suspect running out of the warehouse store before fleeing in a car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiarobberycostcou.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDCR employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Visalia shopping center
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
30 years after the Loma Prieta quake, a Fresno man remembers his partner
Show More
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
More TOP STORIES News