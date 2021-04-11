Man shot during robbery in central Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot during robbery in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot during a robbery in central Fresno.

His attacker is still unaccounted for this morning.

Investigators say they were dispatched to the area of Yale and Cambridge after the victim and several others called 911 to report the robbery.

There, they found a man in his late 20's to early 30's suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, who told them the suspect took off in a dark-colored sedan.

"We may have had another person present," says Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes. "Officers are currently contacting witness. We potentially have a witness or someone that observed the incident occur."

The victim's property was scattered throughout the alleyway.

Investigators say he's being cooperative, however, they're still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting and what type of robbery took place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorobberyshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News