Police arrest 2 suspects caught in act during Visalia house robbery

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police believe they have two thieves who were caught stealing from a Visalia home in custody.

Officers say they responded to reports of a burglary in progress around 7:30 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Thania Barrientos inside the home.

They say 41-year-old Robert DeLeon ran from the backyard where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Barrientos had outstanding warrants on her. DeLeon was arrested for resisting officers.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary and booked into the Tulare County Pre Trial Facility.
