FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for help identifying three suspects who robbed a liquor store in northwest Fresno.The crime was caught on a surveillance camera.Officers were called to Highway Liquor at Shaw and Polk Avenues around 9:30 pm last Thursday.Investigators say one suspect held a victim down while two others stole cash from the register.They ran off before officers arrived.If you recognize them or have any information about this crime, call the Fresno Police Department.