2 arrested for robbing pregnant woman at Clovis gas station, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have arrested two men accused of robbing a pregnant woman last week.

On March 18, police say the woman reported that her purse was stolen after being kicked in the stomach at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Willow and Nees.

Police were able to use a camera to find the suspect's car and discovered that the car had been stolen. They also found that the woman's credit cards were being used shortly after the robbery.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Jose Garcia and 41-year-old Joey Tyler in connection to the crime.

Detectives say Tyler still had the stolen car and one of the woman's credit cards when he was arrested.

Both were booked in the Fresno County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Tyler was also booked for the stolen car and for violating parole in connection to an armed robbery in 2013.

The woman and the unborn baby were treated at a hospital and are now recovering.
