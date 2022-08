Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.

Authorities say on Monday, the woman was seen taking multiple items from the store.

When an employee tried confronting her, authorities say she used a shopping cart to push them out of the way and leave the store with the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater police.